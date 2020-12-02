Mike Tindall reveals he has TWO Christmas trees for the most adorable reason Zara Tindall's husband is already in the festive spirit

Mike Tindall revealed he has not one, but two Christmas trees in the home he shares with his wife Zara.

The former rugby player opened up about the festive season in his house during a bonus episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast on YouTube.

Chatting to Alex Payne and James Haskell, Mike admitted that he and Zara decided to get a separate tree for their daughters, Mia and Lena, last year because Zara has "slight OCD" when it comes to decorating – and this Christmas is no different.

He explained: "My wife has a slight OCD with her tree, it's a bit like Monica [from Friends]. Me and the kids get our own tree that we can throw tinsel on and my wife has the main tree that sits in the house and looks very, very pretty and very organised."

Mike admitted that their double trees stem from Mia's over-zealous decorating last year, which led to Zara announcing she could have her own tree, which she "covered in everything" she could get her hands on.

Zara Tindall treats Mia to her own Christmas tree

Mike added that little Mia is so excited to decorate her own tree again this year, she already has her fairy lights wrapped around her room.

"You can basically decapitate yourself on numerous parts of her room but she was dead happy with her decorations so if she's happy, I'm happy," the doting dad explained.

Mike praised Zara's tree decorating skills

While Mia may not be able to decorate her own tree just yet, Mike did reveal that Zara has already put their main one up – and it's already got some presents underneath it.

Describing Zara's work of art, Mike stated that there is "no tinsel" but it has "bells and lovely ornaments on there."

Realising Zara may have heard his discussion, Mike quickly earned himself some brownie points, adding: "It is a wonderful sight and it's the best thing I've ever seen!" Well done, Mike.

