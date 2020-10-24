Kate Garraway reacts to Ranvir Singh's Strictly performance The GMB star took to Instagram

Like the rest of the nation, GMB's Kate Garraway was glued to the TV on Saturday night, which marked Strictly Come Dancing's first live show of the year.

Better yet, the famous mum even took to Instagram to share some sweet words of support for her co-star, Ranvir Singh, who is paired up with Giovanni Pernice on this year's show.

Sharing a photo of the pair as their impressive dance ended, Kate wrote: "OMG – she was amazing!"

Kate took to Instagram

The journalist's social media followers clearly agreed, with many taking to the comment section of Kate's post to share kind notes of their own.

"She was great," wrote one.

"She is so beautiful," added another, with a third gushing: "She did amazing."

Kate's post comes just days after Ranvir jokingly told her colleague off for not warning her just how much hard work is involved when it comes to the show.

Ranvir said on air: "Can I just say Kate, you never told me how actually painful and hard it is to do the dancing?"

Kate quickly defended herself and revealed she had warned her, but she just didn't listen as she was caught up in the excitement.

"I think I said, 'You have bruises in places you don't know.' I just think you were so full of glitz…" she told her.

"Yes, you did say that," Ranvir said laughing.

Ranvir and Giovanni

Kate appeared in the fifth season of Strictly and was partnered with Anton du Beke.

As for 43-year-old Ranvir, she impressed judges during Saturday's show when she took to the dancefloor in a sensational red dress to perform a Paso Doble.

Craig Revel Horwood told her: "Darling you used that dress like a diva drag queen, like your life depended on it, I absolutely loved it. A great first dance," while Shirley Ballas said: "The basic contemporary style you gave to that was fabulous," with Motsi Mabuse adding: "For me you are the one that has most improved since the launch show."

