Gordon Ramsay has a friendship circle that is the envy of many - but his latest revelation is completely surprising! During a new interview, the celebrity chef revealed he shares a close bond with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Opening up about their secret friendship, the 52-year-old joked that she is the only reason his daughters bother to speak to him.

"My daughters, they love me. It's not because I'm a [explicit] good chef. They love me because I talk to Gigi Hadid," he told People. "That's the only reason why they want to talk to me."

The TV star is a doting dad to five children, Megan, 22, Holly and Jack, both 20, Matilda, 19, and little Oscar, all of whom he shares with wife Tana Ramsay.

It seems Gordon and Gigi formed a friendship when the American beauty took part in MasterChef Celebrity Showdown back in 2016 – and they have remained the best of pals ever since!

"Gigi sent me this [pasta] dish a couple of weeks back on Instagram and said, 'Chef, what do you think?' And I said, 'Girl, it's good. In fact, it's [explicit] good,'" he added.

Gigi Hadid recently welcomed a baby with Zayn Malik

Gigi, who recently welcomed a baby daughter with Zayn Malik, often shares plenty of her own recipes on Instagram, with her spicy vodka pasta sauce going viral.

The mum-of-one ended up winning MasterChef Celebrity Showdown after she went head-to-head with fellow Victoria's Secret model Devon Windsor.

Of her fondness with food, Gigi said at the time: "The first year I lived in New York I tried a different burger every week to find my favourite burger in New York," adding: "I always say, eat clean to stay fit, have a burger to stay sane."

