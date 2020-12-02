Gordon Ramsay has revealed that there's only one person in the world that can put him in his place - and that's his youngest son, Oscar!

During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore show on Tuesday, the 54-year-old chef opened up about his family life and his famously fiery personality.

Asked about whether he's conscious of hurting people's feelings, Gordon replied: "That's a good question. People's feelings are different. Your feelings, your temperament, your thick skin and you have that on multiple levels on a daily basis. I deal with a problem first and then I start piecing the feelings together.

"If you start treading on egg shells and you start worrying about the feelings before identifying the problem then you go all the way around," he added. "So feelings are personal and sometimes you have to get through to their feelings to understand how big the problem is."

Speaking from his home, Gordon then brought his 20-month-old son Oscar into the shot and said: "Drew, this is the one man that puts me in my place."

The celebrity chef and his wife Tana are doting parents to Megan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, Tilly, 18, and little Oscar.

The frank confession comes shortly after Gordon revealed that he is sometimes mistaken for being his son's grandfather. In a recent interview with Men's Health, he explained that their family dynamic can cause confusion.

Little Oscar is the youngest member of the family

"The worst thing is when I'm walking with Tana and Jack, and everyone is looking at Jack as if Oscar is his son," Gordon admitted. "[They say] 'You must be so proud to be a grandad…' [expletive] off, he's ours. If I get called 'grandad' one more time, I'm going to hit the roof."

Meanwhile, Gordon's wife Tana also recently opened up to HELLO! about lockdown life in the Ramsay family home, and being a mother of five. Asked about her youngest son, she shared: "Well, he definitely has a strong character, let's put it that way! He's hilarious. It's a blessing to us all.

"He's just figured out how he can play one off against the other and that's not just Gordon off against me – that's everyone. So if someone says 'no', he literally moves onto the next and tries to get his way with them."

