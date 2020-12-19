Gemma Atkinson visibly upset as she details distressing car ride home The famous mum took to Instagram

Gemma Atkinson filmed a video from her car on the way home from work on Friday, revealing that she had seen a small dog run out into a busy road.

The doting mum, who appeared visibly upset in the footage, explained that she hadn't been able to get out and look for the lost pooch, as she had her one-year-old daughter Mia in the car with her.

The former Hollyoaks star could be heard telling the camera: "I'm just driving home, I've pulled over, I can't get out [because I've got] Mia with me. Just going down a dual carriage way and a little Chihuahua has ran out into the road."

Gemma could be seen inside her car

She continued: "Oh my god. It wasn't with anyone, it ran across, it had no collar on. I've circled round, and obviously I can't see it. I can't get out and look for it because I've got Mia with me. Oh my god a little Chihuahua."

Once Gemma arrived home safely with her little girl, she shared another video on social media, saying: "We're home. That little dog. Bless it. It just sprinted off, it was a busy road. And a Chihuahua, could have just got out couldn't it?"

Gemma was at home in the second video

Gemma is a passionate advocate for animal welfare, often sharing posts on her Instagram page in a bid to raise awareness of issues affecting animals across the globe. She is also the president of Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary.

It's a big weekend for Gemma, her partner Gorka Marquez and their daughter Mia, as dad Gorka is competing in this year's Strictly Come Dancing final alongside his celebrity partner Maisie Smith, so Gemma will no doubt be glued to the TV!

