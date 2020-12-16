Gemma Atkinson shares racy preview of weekend reunion with Gorka Marquez The Strictly Come Dancing stars have been apart for months

Gemma Atkinson and her boyfriend Gorka Marquez haven't seen each other in person since the start of Strictly back in October.

They're set to be reunited on Sunday, though, after Gorka and his celebrity partner Maisie Smith compete in the show's final.

Gemma is clearly counting down the days, as she proved in a video she shared to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

The actress and radio presenter posted a short clip which showed her head superimposed on the body of a woman wearing a red lacy teddy.

The woman whipped off her shirt and danced around to the words "I'm sexy and I know it."

Gemma captioned the funny clip: "Me on Sunday when Gorks is home," adding a crying laughing emoji.

When Gorka isn't performing on Strictly, the couple live in Greater Manchester with their one-year-old daughter Mia.

The couple have been apart throughout the duration of Strictly 2020

Gemma shared her feelings about her partner being away for so long in a heartfelt Instagram post last week.

The former Hollyoaks actress wrote: "We all have different circumstances & situations. I get lots of msgs from ppl asking how I've coped juggling mum & work-life alone…

"Firstly, my family are close by and help me massively! Mia's Nana & Grandad are incredible and I couldn’t do it without them. I’ve always been good on my own though too.

Gemma and Gorka are parents to one-year-old Mia

"That’s not to say I don’t miss Gorks, I miss him terribly & I can’t wait to have him home. But I’ve lived alone since I was 17, and since we met our jobs have always taken one of us away for a few wks at a time..."

She continued: "I find what works for me is sticking to a routine that I know keeps me mentally strong. I train daily. Anything from weights to yoga to a 20 min stretch or dog walk. I eat foods that I know will give me energy & keep me going."

