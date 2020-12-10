Gemma Atkinson shares risqué photo for hilarious reason The star is known for her sharp sense of humour

Gemma Atkinson is one of the most hilarious celebrities around, and often pokes fun at herself on social media.

It was no different on Thursday, when the famous mum decided to recreate a risqué photoshoot that took place years ago on a beach.

Gemma, who was wearing next to nothing in the picture, could be seen looking back at the camera over her shoulder, giving the lens her best blue steel.

In the new video shared on the mother-of-one's Instagram, the camera panned away from the beach photo over to Gemma who can be seen sitting on the floor in a tracksuit and hat as she pulled a hilarious grimace and looked back over her shoulder.

Gemma shared the video on Instagram

Gemma might be known for her wicked sense of humour, but the former soap star also uses her social media platform to touch upon more poignant issues.

Earlier in the week the fitness guru – who is in a relationship with Strictly's Gorka Marquez – opened up about how much she's missing her other half while he's away filming the hit BBC show.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Strictly pro has to stay in London for the duration of the show, rather than travelling back to Greater Manchester to see his family.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, Gemma reflected on how difficult this had been, but also shared how she had coped.

Gorka and Gemma have spent 67 days apart

She wrote: "Favourite part of the day. Smothered in coconut oil and lay in bed! I haven’t seen Gorks for 67 days now. To some that’s ages, to others it’s nothing."

"We all have different circumstances and situations. I get lots of messages from people asking how I've coped juggling mum and work-life alone…

"Firstly, my family are close by and help me massively! Mia's Nana & Grandad are incredible and I couldn’t do it without them. I’ve always been good on my own though too.

"That’s not to say I don’t miss Gorks, I miss him terribly and I can’t wait to have him home.

"But I’ve lived alone since I was 17, and since we met our jobs have always taken one of us away for a few weeks at a time..."

