Gemma Atkinson melted her fans' hearts this week with a sweet post in which she talked about being apart from her partner, Gorka Marquez.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Strictly pro has to stay in London for the duration of the show, rather than travelling back to greater Manchester to see his family.

MORE: Strictly's Gorka Marquez counting down the days until he is reunited with Gemma Atkinson

This has meant that Gemma and Gorka have been separated for several weeks, and the dancer hasn't seen their one-year-old daughter Mia except via video chat.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, the actress and presenter reflected on how difficult this had been, but also shared how she had coped.

Loading the player...

Gemma Atkinson shares sad news about baby Mia

Gemma shared a selfie which showed the former Strictly contestant wearing a comfy grey dressing gown and smiling at the camera.

READ: Fans convinced Gorka Marquez to propose to Gemma Atkinson this Christmas

MORE: Gemma Atkinson reveals baby plans with Strictly's Gorka Marquez - and it might surprise you

She captioned it: "Favourite part of the day. Smothered in coconut oil and lay in bed! I haven’t seen Gorks for 67 days now. To some that’s ages, to others it’s nothing."

Gemma went on: "We all have different circumstances & situations. I get lots of msgs from ppl asking how I've coped juggling mum & work-life alone…

Gorka and Gemma have been together for over two years

"Firstly, my family are close by and help me massively! Mia's Nana & Grandad are incredible and I couldn’t do it without them. I’ve always been good on my own though too.

"That’s not to say I don’t miss Gorks, I miss him terribly & I can’t wait to have him home.

But I’ve lived alone since I was 17, and since we met our jobs have always taken one of us away for a few wks at a time..."

She continued: "I find what works for me is sticking to a routine that I know keeps me mentally strong. I train daily.

Anything from weights to yoga to a 20 min stretch or dog walk. I eat foods that I know will give me energy & keep me going."

The couple share their one-year-old daughter Mia

Gemma finished the long message by saying: "We can’t always control our situations, but we can control how we react to them, and I choose to react with happiness in knowing that I have someone to miss, that I have someone coming home to me soon and that my someone is doing what they love whilst helping to provide for us.

"I know from my DMs many parents do it alone full time, and to you guys, I salute you. Keep going!"

The mum-of-one's followers were quick to share their appreciation for the lovely message.

Their comments included: "Much love to all those families whose work takes them away....so tough," "What a true inspirational lady you are," and: "Proud of you!!!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.