Gemma Atkinson reveals Gorka Marquez's romantic gesture after they first met The couple met on Strictly in 2017

Being temporarily separated from her partner Gorka Marquez while he competes on Strictly Come Dancing has got Gemma Atkinson reminiscing about their early romance, much to the delight of her fans!

The pair met on the BBC dancing competition back in 2017, when Gemma was coupled with Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka danced with Alexandra Burke.

The former Hollyoaks actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share throwback holiday photos taken shortly after they met, and revealed Gorka's very romantic gesture.

"Ibiza #2017 The year I met Gorks. He actually asked me to let him know we’d landed safe even though we’d only met the week before... any excuse to tx me! @cintalondon @suzieturner @jordanjjz979 What a trip!" she captioned the post, which included snaps of her soaking up the sun in a black bikini. How sweet!

Gorka was quick to reply, writing in the comments section: "@glouiseatkinson did I?" following by a tears of joy emoji. Fans were delighted to get a new insight into their blossoming relationship. "@gorka_marquez love at 1st sight," one remarked, and a second added: "Definitely a keeper."

Others, meanwhile, were blown away by the stunning scenery and couldn't help but comment on the sunset over the ocean. "A magical island", another commented, while a fourth agreed: "Can't mistake the Ibiza sunset."

Gemma shared throwback holiday photos taken shortly after she met Gorka in 2017

The pair have made it clear that they have been missing each other terribly, with Gemma recently reminiscing about a holiday they took together back in 2018.

"2018 somewhere in the Mediterranean. I can’t wait for things to feel normal again," she captioned the post. It showed the couple looking glamorous in a suit and black dress as Gorka kissed Gemma on the head. Gorka was amongst the first to comment: "I can’t wait to be back with you doing these things."

The couple have been sharing loved-up photos while Gorka competes on Strictly

The professional dancer is even counting down the hours (not days!) until they are reunited. Sharing a loved-up snap on Instagram, he wrote: "@glouiseatkinson 336h until I am back!! Make the most of having the bed to yourself #missyou."

Gorka and his celebrity partner Maisie Smith danced their way into the semi-finals over the weekend, with Gemma and their daughter Mia cheering him on at home.

