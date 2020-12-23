Gwen Stefani's awkward throwback photo with Santa will make your day We've all been there!

Gwen Stefani is preparing for a fun Christmas with her family but one look at her throwback photo with Santa Claus and we are surprised she wants to celebrate the festive season at all.

The star shared an epic childhood photo on Instagram from a visit with the big man in red, but he was looking far from jolly!

In the awkward snapshot, Gwen was sat on Father Christmas' knee and trying desperately to smile, while her host could not have looked less impressed.

Gwen looked cute in a little white sweater and pinstriped trousers but her body language screamed "get me out of here".

The No Doubt singer has come a long way since that photo was taken and is now a proud mother-of-three boys, and she's been busy baking up some treats for them - but with disastrous results.

Gwen recently delighted fans when she shared a video inside her very edgy looking kitchen as she attempted to cook for Apollo, six, Zuma, 12 and Kingston, 14.

Gwen's visit with Santa didn't look ideal

Gwen revealed that she was using a box of Rice Krispies, marshmallows and butter to make "rice krispy treat wreaths".

While the finished product looked absolutely amazing, she then dropped all her hard work on the kitchen floor.

She simply captioned the video of her looking sad with the word, "fail".

Gwen will spend Christmas with Blake and her boys

Not that one baking disaster will ruin her Christmas. She has been busy decorating her beautiful $13.2million home ready for the festivities.

Gwen and her fiancé, Blake Shelton, will no doubt make some of their own Christmas traditions but she also has some surprising ones she’s carried on from her own childhood - including what she eats!

"We actually eat lasagna," she told Bon Appetit. "I don’t know when that happened. My mom makes lasagna and she’ll make one with meat and one with just ricotta cheese. I love that."

