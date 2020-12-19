Gwen Stefani shares heartbreaking post with fans ahead of Christmas The star was feeling emotional

Gwen Stefani paid tribute to a very special person on Instagram on Friday when she shared a heartfelt post remembering him.

The No Doubt singer wrote an emotional message on social media to thank her songwriting pal, Busbee, for everything he did for her before he tragically died.

The music producer sadly passed away last year at the age of 43 and left his beautiful young family behind.

Gwen shared a photo of her pal with his wife and three daughters alongside an emotional message.

"Hi puppies !!" she wrote. "Merry christmas today is my first official day off for christmas - need to shout out my genius beautiful friend @busbee who wrote my christmas record with me.

"He was going to be my future partner in crime in writing songs but he went to heaven - love u @busbee so much - miss u deeply- my christmas record is one of my most prized possessions cause of u - gosh i miss u - thank u God for introducing us.

"Thank u to u guys for making #yourmakeitfeellikechristmas gold!! see u up there @busbee if i'm lucky !! working on it!!! gx "

Busbee sadly passed away from brain cancer

Gwen also gave a shout out to her fiancé, Blake Shelton, and told him, "i love you".

Michel Busbee - who was best known by his last name - passed away after a battle with brain cancer in September 2019.

At the time of his death, Blake, lead the tributes with a poignant post.

Gwen was feeling thankful for her family and fiance Blake Shelton

"I absolutely can't accept the loss of mine and [Gwen Stefani's] friend Michael (Busbee)" he tweeted.

"Too much to say for social media. Too much pain and unfairness period. I guess sometimes you gotta dig extra EXTRA deep for peace to continue to have faith. And I will because Michael ALWAYS had faith."

