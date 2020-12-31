Nigella Lawson looks so different in unearthed 90s footage The famous chef was once a journalist

Nigella Lawson looks so different in unearthed footage filmed when the now-famous TV chef was a journalist!

In the clip, recorded back in the 90s and obtained by the Daily Star, a very fresh-faced Nigella can be seen reporting from outside Kensington Palace as she addressed the camera in a stylish black suit.

Then 37 and a budding journalist, the chef extraordinaire was reporting on the many ways that the late Princess Diana "epitomised the modern self-invented women".

She said: "Diana initially came by her status and her fame by the traditional route for women, through marriage. She later epitomised the modern self-invented women. She tried and succeeded to forge an identity of her own very distinct from her husband’s and pointedly so."

Do you think Nigella looks different?

Nigella continued: "For many women, this showed that times really had changed and that a wife, even one as traditionally brought up as Diana, was no longer prepared to take on a subservient role or even pretend to do so."

These days, Nigella is a superstar chef!

It's been a busy month for Nigella, who likely spent Christmas at her beautiful, £5million London home with her children Cosima and Bruno.

But the famous mum divided fans on Monday when she shared a healthy spaghetti recipe.

Sharing the method for making her must-try 'Ruby Noodles', which boast a "festive redness" ideal for this time of year, Nigella showed off the meal's vibrant red shade – which is down to beetroot juice from a carton.

But not all of her fans liked the interesting colouring, with several pointing out it reminded them of worms. "I’m sure these are delicious, as all your recipes I’ve tried are...but these look too much like worms for me!" one person shared.

