Just like his famous dad Jamie Oliver, 10-year-old Buddy is an impressive cook who often shares delicious recipes with fans.

And back in September, the budding chef shared a clever hack for getting fussy eaters (or kids!) to eat more vegetables in spaghetti bolognese.

Buddy walked fans through a step-by-step tutorial for what he called "hidden veg meatballs" on Jamie's Instagram page.

He started the video by grating one courgette, six mushrooms, one onion and two garlic cloves which he later fried and mixed into the rest of the meatball mixture.

Combining the 'hidden vegetables' with beef and pork mince, breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese and egg with his hands, Buddy said: "Now this is the fun part when you squeeze it and squish it." Top tip – use water to prevent the mixture from sticking to your hands when rolling out your meatballs.

Buddy's easy meatball recipe included lots of healthy vegetables

Sharing a close-up of the meatballs going golden brown in the frying pan, the only sign of the veggies is a tiny hint of green – and when the tomato passata and pasta are added, we bet we'd struggle to spot the difference from a regular spag bol!

"Buddy is back with a NEW RECIPE to get your kids cooking," celebrity chef Jamie captioned the video. "We listened to all you lovely lot who asked for more dinner recipes for your kids to learn, and Buddy has got just the thing....hidden veg meatballs!!"

Fans rushed to share their delight with the clever recipe, with one commenting: "Thanks Buddy, you're inspiring me to get my 9-year-old in the kitchen," and a second writing: "Love that kid, wish I could get my niece and nephew to eat veggies."

Several others complimented Buddy's confidence in front of the camera, with one remarking: "Buddy you’re just fantastic, getting better and better."

