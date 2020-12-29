Nigella Lawson's bizarre spaghetti hack is so Instagrammable – but fans are divided The Cook, Eat, Repeat star never disappoints

If you're not ready to say goodbye to festive cooking just yet, Nigella Lawson has the perfect solution. The Cook, Eat, Repeat star (who we love even more after the amazing "microwave" incident) shared a healthy spaghetti recipe on Monday, and it looks so Instagram-worthy.

DISCOVER: Nigella Lawson's £5million home is better than her TV sets – see inside

Nigella shared the method for making her must-try 'Ruby Noodles', which boast a "festive redness" ideal for this time of year.

The pasta is given a vibrant shade – and added nutritional value – thanks to beetroot juice from a carton. Genius.

Nigella Lawson's 'Ruby Noodles' proved divisive

Nigella explained: "My Ruby Noodles from #CookEatRepeat are #RecipeOfTheDay and they just what’s needed after the fleischfest of Christmas: bright, zingy and uplifting. And, if you replace the fish sauce with a vegan version, they are themselves vegan.

READ MORE: Nigella Lawson reveals 'best ever' mac 'n' cheese recipe

"The festive redness of the spaghetti (and yes, I know they look like strawberry laces) comes from no more than beetroot juice out of a carton, and for which I thank @FelicityCloake. And, by the way, if you haven’t got her A-Z of Eating, you should!"

Her fans were divided about the red spaghetti, with several pointing out it reminded them of worms. "I’m sure these are delicious, as all your recipes I’ve tried are...but these look too much like worms for me!" one person shared.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nigella's pronunciation of microwave baffles fans

Another joked: "Looks like something out of the beetle juice movie but I’m sure it tastes [amazing]."

Others couldn't wait to get cracking and give the recipe a go. "This looked so gloriously festive when we saw it on the telly!" one fan wrote.

MORE NIGELLA: Nigella Lawson breaks silence over her pronunciation of microwave

Another shared a delicious way of using up the leftovers, revealing: "I made them two days ago - just had the last of them for a late night fridge raid - they're fabulous cold with your chilli jam stirred through!"

The Cook, Eat, Repeat star's marmite pasta previously divided fans

Nigella is the queen of unusual pasta combinations. Who can forget her marmite spaghetti? Like the dish's main ingredient, it proved divisive.

One marmite fan wrote: "I LOVE this. Love, love, love Marmite," and another said, "This recipe changed my life. I've never tasted anything so fabulous! Also a great hangover cure!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.