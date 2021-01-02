Amanda Holden shares rare picture with 'mini-me' daughters and fans spot remarkable detail The star and her family enjoyed a lovely walk on New Year's Day

Amanda Holden and her family are enjoying the last days of their festive holidays before she and husband Chris Hughes head back to work and their two daughters, Lexi, 14, and Hollie, eight, begin their homeschooling journey whilst schools around the country remain closed because of the pandemic.

On Friday, the group of four headed out for a lovely wintery walk, with hot coffee in hand and posed for the cutest family selfie.

"Our walk on 01-01-21 #family," the presenter captioned the snap, which was taken on New Year's Day.

The rare snap received a lot of love from fans, with many commenting on how much Hollie and Lexi look like the 49-year-old star.

"Oh my goodness! Your mini me's are so cute!! Happy New Year to you all!" one wrote, whilst a second added: "Look how grown up Lexi is. I remember when you were pregnant with her! Feel so old! Beautiful family."

Others, however, played detective and noticed that Lexi was wearing a jacket featuring the Everton crest.

"Love that your kids are Everton fans," a very observant fan wrote, whilst a second added: "Evertooooon!" A third noted: "Love the Everton jacket, bring them up right!"

Amanda shared a family selfie taken on New Year's Eve

The Britain's Got Talent star has been a lifelong Evertonian and was even made an honorary patron for the football club's official charity back in 2016.

Speaking at the time, Amanda said: "I'm so proud to take on a role as patron for Everton in the Community which is such a special charity; changing and saving the lives of people all across Merseyside every day. It's an incredible charity. Everton is my club and there's an 'Everton way' and Everton in the Community embodies the values of Evertonians."

She later added: "You are never alone when you are a part of Everton in the Community, it very much feels like a family and you are always made to feel welcome."