Amanda Holden stuns fans with brand new photo of lookalike daughters

Amanda Holden has taken to Instagram with a beautiful new family photo. The Heart FM star shared a snapshot showing her posing with her two daughters on a beach in Dorset. Amanda, 49, can be seen looking chic in a woollen top, black fur-lined jacket and large sunglasses as she stands with her arms around her girls.

While little Hollie, eight, is wrapped up from the cold in a gold quilted coat, Lexi has opted for a houndstooth jacket over a white cropped top. The 14-year-old bears a striking resemblance to her famous mum, and is clearly following in her stylish footsteps, too.

Amanda and her family are on a countdown to Christmas, with the BGT judge recently unveiling the incredible decorations at her Cotswolds home. Her extraordinary front door display follows a pale pink and gold colour scheme, transforming the entrance to her idyllic country cottage.

The decorations at her London home are no less impressive. That doorway design has been inspired by peacock feathers, including iridescent baubles and peacock feathers, and also features a festive 'Santa Welcome' doormat.

While Amanda is gearing up for a fun family Christmas with her husband Chris Hughes and their girls, there will be additional celebrations before the big day rolls around. On 10 December, Amanda and Chris will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in 2008 after a five-year romance. They exchanged vows in St Margaret's Church in Somerset before hosting their reception at Babington House.

Amanda enjoyed her wedding day so much, she has spoken about renewing her vows with Chris. "I still get goosebumps when I remember how happy I was walking down the aisle towards him knowing I was about to become his wife," Amanda wrote in The Sun in 2017.

Amanda and Chris have been married since 2008

"I was determined it would be a white winter wedding, but I wasn’t prepared to take a chance on the weather, so I hired a special effects company to spray the grounds with artificial snow.

"As Chris and I emerged from the church as husband and wife, faux snowflakes came fluttering down. It was so realistic, and you know what they say in showbiz – fake it till you make it!"

