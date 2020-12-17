Amanda Holden's shimmering leg-split skirt might be her boldest outfit yet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden completely wowed her fans on Thursday when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous shimmering skirt - with a daring thigh-split!

Striking a pose in the party look, the star's followers were quick to comment on her latest look, which she teamed with a velvet top from Marks & Spencer and a killer pair of stilettos.

MORE: Strictly's Maisie Smith just stunned us in her leather mini dress on It Takes Two

"Goddess! Love those shoes!" one fan wrote, while another joked of her flirty pose: "Behave Amanda!" A further commented: "Outfit of the month so far!"

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda rocked a shimmering skirt

If you're in love with the Britain's Got Talent judge's latest look, you're in luck, as her festive skirt is currently in the sale at Reiss.

The 'Leena' pencil skirt is reduced from £165 down to £70 - and the thigh split detail is actually a zip, so you can choose your leg-baring level. Sadly, it looks like Amanda's velvet M&S top has already sold out.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals ultra-swanky Christmas gift guide - and we want everything

The star has been modelling a number of festive looks in recent weeks, and wore another Christmassy combination from Reiss and Marks & Spencer on Wednesday!

Leena skirt, £70, Reiss

Amanda teamed her metallic pleated skirt with the 'Pure Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper' from Marks & Spencer's Autograph range, which costs £89. The British brand's luxury-for-less knitwear is hugely popular, and comes in a number of other colours too.

MORE: Amanda Holden just stunned us in her latest leopard print look

And for Tuesday's Heart Radio show, Amanda looked gorgeous in yet more high street buys, this time wowing fans in a slinky velvet co-ord set from Zara.

Amanda looked incredible in her Reiss skirt and M&S top

As usual, plenty of fans were quick to react to the look, with everyone agreeing that the Britain's Got Talent judge looked lovely in festive green.

"Wrap some lights and tinsel around you and you're a Christmas tree! Love the green and it looks warm too," one wrote, while another added: "Loving the green on you." Another replied: "Stunning! I'm green with envy!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.