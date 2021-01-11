Kelly Osbourne is kicking off 2021 with big news and her famous parents are elated for her, so of course they are helping her celebrate!

Kelly took to her Instagram stories and posted a massive bouquet of beautiful pink roses from her The Talk host mother Sharon Osbourne and her rocker dad Ozzy Osbourne.

Included in the bouquet was a card that read: "Dear Kelly, Congratulations on the…" and whatever it is they are congratulating their TV personality daughter for has been intentionally, and cheekily obscured by a smartly placed kissing lips emoji.

The card's signature read: "All our love, Mum and Dad." Kelly, who is fresh off her New Year's Eve Fox TV hosting gig in New York City, seems intent to release the big news in her own time, however she did caption the shot of the flowers with: "I can't wait for you all to know what's coming next, it's major!!!!"

The 36-year-old has a lot to celebrate these days.

This past year she stunned fans when she opened up about losing 85 lbs after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in 2018.

She told Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn that she didn't care who knew about the operation. "I had surgery," she said. "I did it, I’m proud of it… I did the gastric sleeve."

Kelly went on to explain: "All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.

"I want to be very clear about this kind of surgery I had. I didn’t have a gastric bypass.

"The kind of surgery I had… if you don’t work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight.

All it does is move you in the right direction." Kelly - who has been open about her addictions in the past - added: "What people don’t realise is, it cuts out this hormone that if you have addiction issues, it stops your craving and it makes you not emotionally eat which is a huge problem for me."

