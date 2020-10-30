Kelly Osbourne has best response to men who rejected her before 85lb weight loss The men said they refused to date her

Kelly Osbourne has had the ultimate revenge on seven men who "refused to date" her before she lost weight. Appearing on Thursday's The Talk, the 35-year-old opened up about her love life following her impressive 85lb weight loss.

Host Carrie Ann Inaba asked: "You've been on this [weight loss] journey for a few years as you've said, and I heard that there was a moment you were asked out seven times in one day and you turned them all down. How are you taking care of yourself when it comes to your love life?"

"Let's just say, I'm having fun," replied Kelly, later adding: "But you know what it was? It was all guys who I had shown interest in before, but had all made comments about – she's great, but she's too fat, or she's great but – so it was all of those people that came back around. So I was like, no, no."

The daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, who underwent a gastric sleeve surgery three years ago, explained that her lifestyle transformation started with a "year of therapy".

"The mental transformation had to come first. I did one year of therapy before I even committed to doing the surgery that I did, which was the gastric sleeve," she explained.

The star has lost an impressive 85lb in recent years

"And I did the gastric sleeve almost three years ago. So when I say, it's not a quick fix, it's not a quick fix. You have to eat right; you have to work out. You have to do everything that you would normally do. It's just a gentle nudge in the right direction of just completely changing your life and your habits and becoming the person that you've always wanted to be."

On why she is being so open about her journey, Kelly added: "I don't want to be a liar. I'm never going to be one of those people who wakes up with a brand-new face and is like, oh no, I just got new moisturiser. You're a liar... show people that you can become and be whatever you want to be, whether it's mentally, whether it's physically, just own who you are."

