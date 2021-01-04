Sharon Osbourne reveals scary Coronavirus details: ‘I nod off at ridiculous times of the day" The Talk host returned to hosting duties for the first time since her diagnosis

Sharon Osboure returned to The Talk for the first time following her diagnosis and hospitalization for coronavirus, and detailed her terrifying experience with the deadly disease.

During Monday's show, the host said "I'm feeling really fine now, expect that I'm still really tired. I nod off at ridiculous times of the day."

"I'm good, you know I went through all the symptoms - headache, eyeache, bodyache, dizziness, sickness, all of it," she explained of her battle with the disease which she was diagnosed with last month.

"I still can't smell very much or taste very much," Sharon added.

Still, the host says she is very grateful: "There are people who have it much worse than I got it. I think I came out very lucky. I am very lucky."

Sharon was hospitalized in December with Coronavirus- here upon her return home

Sharon's diagnosis proved further challenging as she had to also protect her 72 year old husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, from being exposed to the virus as well.

Sharon was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-December and hospitalised for her symptoms. After recovering enough to be released, she spent time away from home to make sure Ozzy didn't contract the illness.

On Christmas Eve, Sharon returned to the family home to continue her recuperation, having received two negative test results, and shared a sweet picture of husband Ozzy, fully masked up, excitedly welcoming her back.

On Christmas Day, she was joined by her pooches in bed and treated to breakfast on a tray, as she prepared to celebrate festivities in a low key fashion.

Sharon had to stay away from huband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne till she was given the clear

Sharon’s cheery bedroom selfie as she enjoyed breakfast in bed at home over Christmas had both fans and famous friends sending her their best wishes! It was just days earlier that Sharon had revealed that she was back at home after isolating, having received two negative test results.

In the cute Instagram bedroom selfie, the co-host of The Talk is pictured at home in bed enjoying not just a healthy breakfast of cereal, fresh fruit and a boiled egg, but also the company and cuddles of two of her adorable pups.

