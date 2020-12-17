Sharon Osbourne looks unrecognisable in rare photo with daughter Amy The X Factor judge is currently recovering from coronavirus

Sharon Osbourne has had a tough few days after contracting coronavirus, which resulted in her having to spend some time in hospital.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne opens up about family's shocking health scare

During her recovery, the X Factor judge was understandably thinking of her loved ones and took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post dedicated to her three children, including daughter Amy, who is notoriously private and rarely pictured in public.

Sharon shared a black-and-white throwback photo of herself running in a field with Amy, Kelly and Jack when they were young children. "Missing these three," she simply captioned the post.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne opens up about daughter Minnie's coronavirus

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Get well soon Sharon, we all love you. I'm sure they're missing you too," while another wrote: "Hope you're feeling better."

MORE: Sharon Osbourne shares stunning poolside photo

READ: How coronavirus affected celebrities, from Victoria Beckham to Tom Hanks

A third added: "You will be together again soon. We are rooting for you and praying that you will be feeling better soon. Love and light, strength and happiness to you and your family."

Sharon Osbourne with her children, including daughter Amy

The Talk star had released a statement on Instagram at the beginning of the week. She wrote: "I wanted to share I've tested positive for Covid 19.

MORE: Stars and royals who have tested positive for coronavirus

"After a brief hospitalisation, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone, please stay safe and healthy."

The Talk star was diagnosed with coroanvirus at the beginning of December

This isn't the first time the Osbourne family has been hit by the pandemic, as Sharon's granddaughter Minnie tested positive for coronavirus in September.

MORE: 12 personalised coronavirus face masks

At the time, the former X Factor judge said: "I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it. and then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with Covid.

The star is currently missing her family as she isolates away from them

"She's okay, she's doing good. I don't have it. Her daddy doesn't have it. Her mommy doesn't have it. Her sisters don't. She got it from somebody who works for my son. And it just goes to show you, she's three years of age, that children can get Covid."

Sharon adores spending time with her grandchildren, and opened up about the incredible experience of being a grandmother when Pearl was first born in 2012.

MORE: Jack Osbourne breaks silence on daughter Minnie's coronavirus battle

She told People: "It's all overwhelming. But in a good way – in a really positive, lovely way.

"You go through every emotion. You go through joy and you thank god that everybody is healthy and happy. You realise how lucky you are. It's like life has gone full cycle in our family."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.