Kelly Osbourne surprises with incredibly unique potato birthday cake Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's youngest daughter is such a lovely friend!

Kelly Osbourne has declared herself "queen of birthday cakes" after surprising her friend with a unique celebratory treat.

The Osbournes star took to Instagram on Monday to re-post a photo of the birthday cake she had given her friend on her special day, which was shaped as a jacket potato with a figurine riding a motorbike on the top of it.

The star's friend had written: "@kellyosbourne has done it again! Yep I'm 98% potato and that is me riding my bike on a potato cake!"

Kelly had then written alongside the post: "I am queen of birthday cakes!"

The TV personality has been spending the majority of lockdown with her family, and recently went on holiday with her parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, younger brother Jack and his three daughters.

Kelly shared some lovely pictures during their time together on social media, including a cute snapshot of her posing with Sharon by the pool, alongside the caption: "I love my mum."

Kelly Osbourne revealed an incredible potato birthday cake she had given to her friend

The star recently hit headlines after wowing fans with her impressive six stone weight loss, which she has put down to her vegan diet.

Kelly recently responded to a family friend who commented on her appearance, writing on Instagram: "That's right mama Mai I lost 85Ibs since I last saw you. Can you believe it?"

The Osbournes star has lost six stone over the past few years

The doting daughter also recently defended her dad Ozzy's appearance after naysayers made unkind comments on social media.

The 71-year-old has Parkinson's and has been learning to walk again after having spine surgery. Kelly told Metro that the family were appreciative of Ozzy's supportive fans.

"Honesty, it's been so incredible and heartwarming and lovely outpouring from fans and friends and family and he couldn't be where he is without that especially the fans," she said.

Kelly has enjoyed spending quality time with her family during lockdown

On the negative comments, she added: "What you are doing to him is disgusting. He has had spine surgery, broke his neck, he has Parkinson's and he is learning how to walk again.

"And you're pointing at him and saying, 'Look how sickly you are' – you should be saying 'I can't believe he's walking again, look how amazing he is. It's disgusting."

