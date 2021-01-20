Malia and Sasha Obama make rare appearance on Instagram on Inauguration Day The former first daughters have grown up so much

As President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris take on their new roles at the White House, Barack and Michelle Obama joined them on the inaugural stage to cheer them on.

However, it was Malia and Sasha Obama who stole the show on Instagram when Michelle shared a beautiful throwback from Barack's swearing in.

Michelle posted the touching snap of Sasha and Malia proudly watching Barak's own swearing in.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama greeted each other at President Biden's inauguration

What's particularly endearing about the snap is that Sasha is still small enough that she had been provided with a riser to look on from a reasonable height.

Michelle captioned the photo with a lengthy post that first touched on the last four years and delved into America's future.

Michelle Obama took to Instagram and shared this throwback

"I’m feeling genuinely hopeful for what’s to come. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the kind of leaders our nation deserves—decent, hardworking people who reflect the best of our values.

"Most of all, they’re guided by empathy, honesty, and a willingness to put the needs of our country before their own.

"They’re determined to make life better for all Americans, and I know they will bring us back the stability that has been sorely lacking through what has been a devastating pandemic.

"Not to mention, we’ll have terrific examples of leadership in Dr. Jill Biden and First Husband Doug Emhoff, as our new First Lady and Second Gentleman," the former first lady shared.

"It’s no secret that the work ahead will be challenging. And no one person, even a president, is capable of waving a magic wand and fixing the problems that persist in this country.

Malia and Sasha have maintained their privacy since their father left office

But this past year I’ve seen folks from all over America step up like never before, whether it was peacefully protesting against racial injustice, registering first-time voters, or simply making sure a neighbor could safely get their groceries.

It feels like we might finally be getting some momentum. And with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris n the White House, we can once again start thinking about building the future we want for ourselves and our children," Michelle concluded.

