Who is Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden? Everything you need to know

With Joe Biden's inauguration just hours away, his and his wife Jill Biden's move into the East Wing of the White House looms closer than ever, which makes now the perfect time to take a closer look at Dr Jill Biden, who will soon be the First Lady of the United States of America.

Where is Jill Biden from?

Born in Hammonton, New Jersey, Jill moved to Delaware for college. She graduated from the University of Delaware in 1975.

How long have Joe Biden and Jill Biden been married?

Joe and Jill have been married for 43 years, tying the knot in 1977 at the United Nations chapel in New York City during an intimate ceremony.

Joe famously proposed to Jill five times before she said yes, with Jill explaining that she "really felt that this marriage had to work".

She told Vogue: "By that time, of course, I had fallen in love with the boys, and I really felt that this marriage had to work. Because they had lost their mom, and I couldn’t have them lose another mother."

How did Joe Biden and Jill Biden meet?

Joe and Jill were set up on a blind date by Joe's brother Frank, but she wasn't smitten straight away, telling the New York Times: "The guys I had dated had bell bottoms and clogs. When Joe showed up at my door, I took one look at his perfect suit and his leather loafers and I thought: 'Thank God it’s only one date.'"

Do Joe Biden and Jill Biden have any children?

The power couple share one child, a daughter named Ashley. Ashley was born in 1981, and is a social worker and philanthropist who prefers to keep out of the spotlight.

Does Jill Biden have any stepchildren?

Jill Biden is step-mum to Joe's son Hunter from a previous relationship, and was also Joe's late son Beau's step-mum. Beau tragically passed away from a brain tumour in 2015.

Was Jill Biden married before?

Jill Biden wed college footballer player Bill Stevenson in 1970, but they divorced in 1975.

What is Jill Biden's job?

Jill Biden is an educator at the top of her field. After graduating from the University of Delaware, she started working in local schools as an English teacher and even at a psychiatric hospital.

In 1981 the doting mother earned her first master's degree in reading from West Chester University. She was awarded her second in English in 1987 from Villanova University. She balanced her studies with raising her family.

For 15 years Jill taught English Composition at Delaware Technical and Community College, and in 2007 earned her doctorate in education from the University of Delaware.

While she was Second Lady, Jill still worked as a full-time teacher at Northern Virginia Community College, and the mother-of-one is thought to be the first Second Lady in history to have held a paying job.

Will Jill Biden continue to teach when she is First Lady?

Jill confirmed to CBS that she intends to still work as an educator.

"If we get to the White House, I’m going to continue to teach. It’s important, and I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and lift up their profession," she told the channel.

