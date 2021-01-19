Courteney Cox shares unbelievable talent at mansion - sending Harry Styles fans wild The Friends actress paid tribute to the Sunflower, Vol. 6 singer

Courteney Cox shared her remarkable musical abilities - which floored not only her own fans this week.

The Friends actress tickled the ivories and played a stunning version of Harry Styles' Sunflower, Vol. 6 and it sent both her followers and his - absolutely wild.

A glowing Courteney posted the video and captioned it with three sunflower emojis.

SEE: Harry Styles owns three homes worth £15million on one street

Loading the player...

WATCH: Courteney Cox shares incredible talent and pays tribute to Harry Styles

Fans of Harry - who is a self professed Friends aficionado - eagerly chimed in.

One commented: "Omg Harry must be dying right now", while another noted: "I bet Harry is screaming to his phone screen."

READ: Courteney Cox shares swimsuit selfie with lookalike daughter

GALLERY: Where are the kids from Friends now? You won't believe how much they've grown!

Harry Styles fans went wild when they heard Courteney Cox's tribute

Some were tagging the singer like one commenter who wrote "Harold need to see it" while including his Instagram tag.

Courteney has a lot to celebrate these days. She and fiancé Johnny McDaid are making up for lost time after they were forced to spend the majority of 2020 apart.

In December, the couple reunited in person after several months apart due to travel restrictions amid COVID-19.

Johnny was in his native Ireland, while Courteney remained in the US. Now, they look more in love than ever and are enjoying spending as much quality time together as they can.

MORE: Take a look inside Courteney's dreamy home

Last week the couple enjoyed a romantic stroll in the woods, even wearing matching black coats to keep out the cold. Sharing a snap of their outing on her Instagram Story, Courteney simply wrote: "Into the woods…" as she and Johnny cuddled up for the camera.

In October, Courteney revealed she still hadn't seen the Snow Patrol star. "Let's say it's been 150 days, I've cooked 145 of them," she said.

Courteney shared her incredible talent to Instagram

"And I haven't seen John in that many days. He left the next day after the whole country shut down - or at least [when] California did. I think maybe New York was before us."

Courteney was lucky enough to have some friends who decided to go into lockdown with her and her 16-year-old daughter Coco. They have been quarantining at her stunning Malibu home.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.