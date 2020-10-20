Courteney Cox was forced to go into the COVID-19 lockdown without her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, in March, and now she has revealed she still hasn't seen him.

On Monday, the Friends star, 56, shared the sad news that she's still living in a long-distance relationship seven months after they were separated by the pandemic.

Chatting on Foy Vance's The Vinyl Supper podcast, Courteney opened up about living in America while the Snow Patrol rocker, 44, resides in Europe.

"Let's say it's been 150 days, I've cooked 145 of them," she said. "And I haven't seen John in that many days. He left the next day after the whole country shut down - or at least [when] California did. I think maybe New York was before us."

Courteney was lucky enough to have some friends who decided to go into lockdown with her and her 16-year-old daughter, Coco, in Malibu.

"I've had these two friends," she added. "They were gonna quarantine with me, which is great because if I can't be with John, I don't wanna be just by myself with Coco. I'm a little chicken."

Courteney and Johnny have been apart for months

Courteney - who first got together with Johnny in 2014, but split in 2015 for a short time before reuniting a few months later - said she feels fortunate she lives at the beach so that it doesn't feel too lonely.

"Sundays are different; I do miss the music part of it. I miss a lot of it, although people are starting to go, 'Okay, if everyone’s been quarantining and everyone's safe,' they like to come to the beach. So I'm not that lonely when it comes to seeing people, especially on the weekends."

In May, Courteney admitted to Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime chat show that she was really missing Johnny.

Courteney has been in lockdown with her daughter Coco

"I have not seen him for so long," Courteney said told the host. "We spend a lot of time on Facebook but I just miss his physical touch. This is hard."

Explaining why they were both in different countries, she said: "He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead had to go to England. Then all of a sudden, this all happened and they called a quarantine."

We hope they get to see one another in the flesh soon.

