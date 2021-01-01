Courteney Cox reveals New Year's Eve fail in hilarious video – watch The actress shared the clip with her followers

Courteney Cox shared her New Year's Eve plans on Instagram and it seems they weren't quite as relaxing as she'd hoped.

The Friends star shared a stunning selfie with her followers, complete with a soundbite in the background of a crying baby on her long-haul flight.

The actress wrote in the caption: "This feels about right for 2020. #longflight #cryingbaby #soundon."

WATCH: Courteney Cox shares a clip of her long-haul flight

Courteney's followers were quick to comment on the video, sharing their sympathy for the actress as well as well wishes for the New Year. One person wrote: "I wish I were somewhere. Happy Happy New Year, lovely Courtney!!"

A second person said: "Oh I do feel for the poor bubbas Mum! Happy New Year," while a third quipped: "Such an accurate representation of a flight!"

Courteny has spent quarantine seperated from her boyfriend Johnny

It's not known where Courteney was headed for her trip, but the actress has recently been forced to quarantine away from her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, so is no doubt looking forward to reuniting with him soon.

In October, she revealed on the Foy Vance's The Vinyl Supper podcast that she still hasn't seen the Snow Patrol star. "Let's say it's been 150 days, I've cooked 145 of them," she said.

"And I haven't seen John in that many days. He left the next day after the whole country shut down - or at least [when] California did. I think maybe New York was before us."

The actress with her daughter, Coco

Courteney was lucky enough to have some friends who decided to go into lockdown with her and her 16-year-old daughter Coco. They have been quarantining at her stunning Malibu home.

"I've had these two friends," she added. "They were gonna quarantine with me, which is great because if I can't be with John, I don't wanna be just by myself with Coco. I'm a little chicken."

Courteney and Johnny began dating in January 2014 and were engaged six months later, before ending their engagement in late 2015. However, in April 2016, the couple were pictured together again at London's Heathrow Airport and have been dating ever since.

