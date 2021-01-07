Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid look so in love after 9 months apart The Friends actress had been forced apart from Johnny due to COVID-19

Courteney Cox and her fiancé Johnny McDaid are making up for lost time after they were forced to spend the majority of 2020 apart.

In December, the couple reunited in person after several months apart due to travel restrictions amid COVID-19. Johnny was in his native Ireland, while Courteney remained in the US.

Now, they look more in love than ever and are enjoying spending as much quality time together as they can.

On Wednesday, the couple enjoyed a romantic stroll in the woods, even wearing matching black coats to keep out the cold.

Sharing a snap of their outing on her Instagram Story, Courteney simply wrote: "Into the woods…" as she and Johnny cuddled up for the camera.

Courteney and Johnny were forced to spend nine months apart

In October, Courteney revealed she still hadn't seen the Snow Patrol star. "Let's say it's been 150 days, I've cooked 145 of them," she said. "And I haven't seen John in that many days. He left the next day after the whole country shut down - or at least [when] California did. I think maybe New York was before us."

Courteney was lucky enough to have some friends who decided to go into lockdown with her and her 16-year-old daughter Coco. They have been quarantining at her stunning Malibu home.

"I've had these two friends," she added. "They were gonna quarantine with me, which is great because if I can't be with John, I don't wanna be just by myself with Coco. I'm a little chicken."

Courteney and Johnny kept in touch over Skype

Last month, Courteney appeared to finally reunite with Johnny after sharing a sweet message of gratitude to frontline workers in Derry, Ireland, where he is from.

"We just want to thank all the people at Ráth Mór in Creggan for all the incredible work you have done this year," Courteney said in the video as she stood next to Johnny.

"Well done guys, thank you so much for all the work — it's so appreciated," the Snow Patrol and Vega4 musician added. "And I know it's been a really tough year, but here's to a great 2021 ahead."

While it's unclear where and when they recorded the video, it marked the first time the two had been seen together since March.

