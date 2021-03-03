David Schwimmer teases Friends reunion revealing Ellen DeGeneres is NOT hosting The TV special has filmed some spots remotely

David Schwimmer has teased the Friends reunion will finally shoot next month, a year after the pandemic delayed filming.

Speaking to Andy Cohen, David admitted he would be flying to LA in early April as they "figured out a way to film it safely."

"Actually, in a little over a month I’m heading out to LA," David revealed, speaking on Andy’s SiriuxXM show.

"So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely and there's going to be a portion of it that we filmed outside because of, you know, for safety protocols."

But when asked if Ellen DeGeneres would be hosting, David insisted that the talk show host would not be fronting the show.

"It’s not Ellen, it's not Billy Crystal," he laughed, adding: "I could tell you who it's not."

David revealed the cast are flying to LA in early April

In January Lisa Kudrow spilled some details about the upcoming special when she revealed she had "pre-shot something for it already."

HBO boss Casey Bloys then confirmed that while "they're doing some bits here and there [remotely]", the show will indeed see the six original stars reunite in person for a one-off TV event.

"The idea is that they would be together. The COVID situation has been complicated - not just for this, but for television production across the board," he explained.

"So we're kind of dealing with that as it comes, but it will be this spring."

Friends ran for 10 years

During her interview on Rob Lowe's podcast Literally!, Lisa also clarified that the show is "not a reboot", and instead is the actors "getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot – and has never happened in front of other people since 2004".

Production for the reunion - which was first announced over a year ago - has been delayed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

