Man's best Friends! Meet Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry & co's pet dogs

The Friends cast have been friendship goals since the 90s. But aside from their close-knit bond, there's one thing the stars of the popular sitcom all have in common – a love of dogs. From Courteney Cox to Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry, the Friends stars are all barking mad for their four-legged friends.

While Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer don't own dogs themselves, Matt LeBlanc is known to love a canine companion and grew up with a pet pooch. Keep scrolling to see all the sweetest pictures of the Friends stars with their beloved dogs…

Courteney Cox

Courteney is a devoted dog mom to two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels named Harley and Hopper. In 2019, the actress had a scare when the pups escaped from her Malibu home, narrowly avoiding running into traffic.

These days, the star spends plenty of quality time with the duo, and from the looks of this photo, they have a pretty close bond!

Matt LeBlanc

It is not known whether Matt currently has a dog, however, he was famously presented with a Chihuahua puppy during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in 2010.

The Episodes actor was given the animal live on air as a gift for his 35th birthday after confessing he used to own a Chihuahua when he was growing up. The tiny pup crawled all over his lap – and Matt certainly looked smitten!

Matthew Perry

Matthew welcomed a new family member last month, adopting a puppy with his fiancée Molly Hurwitz. Sharing a sweet snap of himself cuddling his new golden Labradoodle, Matthew joked: "This is me and Alfred Doodle Perry. Who's cuter? Don't answer that."

Alfred has his own Instagram account (definitely worth a follow) and already has over 82k followers!

In 2014, Matthew revealed he had resuced a dog called Kopi, but has shared little about him online since.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer is a canine connoisseur and has owned dogs for years. The animal-mad star has Schnauzer mix Clyde and Pitbull Sophie, who she shares with ex-husband Justin Theroux. The former couple also had another pooch, Dolly Parton, who sadly passed away in 2019.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the star welcomed a brand new puppy named Lord Chesterfield – how cute is he?

Introducing the new pup to her followers, Jennifer said: "He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes."

