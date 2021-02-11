HBO boss confirm Friends reunion will happen this spring Could we be any more excited?!

Good new, Friends fans! You can finally stop rewatching old episodes of the show on Netflix, because filming for the reunion is officially underway.

MORE: Meet the Friends cast's families: Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox & Co

Last month, Lisa Kudrow spilled some details about the upcoming HBO Max special but caused some confusion when she said that she had "pre-shot something for it already", leading many to believe that the reunion would be taking place remotely.

Now in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, an HBO boss has revealed some more details about the highly-anticipated show, including when filming will officially begin - and it's sooner than you think.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry reunite with their Friends co-stars

Asked to clarify what the actress meant when she said she had shot some things remotely for the reunion, Casey Bloys confirmed that while "they're doing some bits here and there [remotely]", the show will indeed see the six original stars reunite in person for a one-off TV event.

MORE: Lisa Kudrow makes surprise revelation about son Julian

MORE: Man's best Friends! Meet Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry & co's pet dogs

MORE: Where are the kids from Friends now? You won't believe how much they've grown!

"The idea is that they would be together. The COVID situation has been complicated - not just for this, but for television production across the board," he explained. "So we're kind of dealing with that as it comes, but it will be this spring."

During her interview on Rob Lowe's podcast Literally!, Lisa also clarified that the show is "not a reboot", and instead is the actors "getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot – and has never happened in front of other people since 2004".

The hit sitcom finished in 2004

Fans of the iconic sitcom will no doubt be pleased at the news, given that production for the reunion - which was first announced over a year ago - has been delayed several times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The news comes the day of Jennfier's Aniston's 52nd birthday. The Morning Show actress was on the receiving end of a heartfelt message from her ex-husband Justin Theroux who shared a sweet photo of her on his Instagram Stories to make the occasion.

Jennifer celebrated her 52nd birthday on Thursday

The black and white picture of Jennifer was captioned with the simple words: "Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston," but at the bottom, he added a heart emoji along with "You B!".

The pair officially parted ways three years ago but continue to be incredibly supportive of one another.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.