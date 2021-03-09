Piers Morgan breaks silence after quitting Good Morning Britain A statement from ITV came late on Tuesday, announcing his decision to leave

Piers Morgan has broken his silence after leaving Good Morning Britain amid controversy.

Alongside a picture of his late manager, Piers tweeted: "Thinking of my late, great manager John Ferriter tonight.

"He’d have told me to do exactly the same thing. @GMB #TrustYourGut."

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cradle Archie and baby bump in new adorable pic

Loading the player...

WATCH: Piers Morgan storms off GMB set

A statement from ITV came late on Tuesday, announcing his decision to leave the show. It read: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

MORE: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid admit relationship is 'testy' after heated argument on air

READ: 15 most surprising revelations from Prince Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Piers broke his silence with a tweet

Piers' departure comes after it was revealed that he is being investigated by TV watchdog Ofcom after comments he made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The organisation received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Monday during ITV’s Good Morning Britain. Piers has been criticised for his dismissive comments about Meghan’s claims to have had issues with her mental health during the bombshell interview.

An Ofcom spokesperson said on Tuesday: "We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules."

He courted controversy with comments about Meghan Markle

Piers' comments were criticised by mental health charity Mind, who said in a tweet it was “disappointed and concerned” by his comments.

The organisation added: "It’s vital that, when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health, they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy."

The TV star's shock departure follows his abrupt exit from GMB on Tuesday morning after he walked off set following a row with his co-star, Alex Beresford, over his comments about Meghan's interview.

Piers abruptly stood up and walked off, saying: "I'm done with this, sorry," as Alex told him: "You know what, that's pathetic..."