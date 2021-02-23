Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid admit relationship is 'testy' after heated argument on air The GMB presenters said their relationship was getting testy

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid ended up having a heated exchange on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning after Susanna chided Piers for "smearing people as ultra-woke".

The TV personality had been pointing out that a school had replaced its House names "honouring national heroes with ultra-woke icons" when Susanna interrupted, saying: "Oh come on! Stop smearing people as 'ultra-woke'. You go on and on and on - at least let me start."

The dad-of-four retorted: "Let me finish! We've been on the air for 26 minutes, all you've done is interrupt me," to which Susanna replied: "All you've done is speak! So when you smear people as ultra-woke icons, who are you calling ultra-woke?"

Piers continued: "If you just let me finish, otherwise how will people know what we're talking about? One of my mates said, 'Things are getting testy between you two' and I said, 'Yeah they are.' Irritable. Lockdown irritation."

Susanna then joked: "Getting testy? They've been testy for six years."

Piers continued with his story, explaining that the school had changed their house names from historical figures including Admiral Nelson and Francis Drake to names including Greta Thunberg and Marcus Rashford.

He said: "I've got no problem with the new names... [but] it's the decision making to remove great national heroes because they're problematic. It came from one complaint from one student about the historical problems associated with Nelson, Drake and Raleigh to which I say these are part of our history."

The pair have been co-hosts for six years

Viewers were quick to comment on the morning's debate on Twitter, with one writing: "Look at who the old houses were named after... white upper-class men! The new houses allow children to have role models from multiple ethnicities and include women which is more in line with the face of the British public. The figures of history can be taught in history lessons."

Another joked: "Perseverance is not only the name of the rover that landed on Mars but also what @susannareid100 needs when trying to get a word in edgeways when presenting with @piersmorgan."

