Piers Morgan walked off the set of Good Morning Britain on Tuesday morning following a row with his co-star, Alex Beresford. The pair had been discussing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah, when Alex explained: "I understand that you don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this programme.

"And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one before she cut you off, she's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since then? I don't think she has, but you continue to trash her."

WATCH: Piers Morgan storms off set of Good Morning Britain

Following this statement, Piers abruptly stood up and walked off, saying: "I'm done with this, sorry," as Alex told him: "You know what, that's pathetic... This is diabolical behaviour. I'm sorry but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit here and listen. [Yesterday's episode] was incredibly hard to watch."

Alex called Piers' behaviour pathetic

Alex and Piers had been discussing Meghan's revelation to Oprah that a royal member had discussed the colour of Archie's skin, with the TV personality asking: "Do you know how much courage it takes to speak about racism to call this out?"

He added: "I've been in situations where I haven't called out every bit of racism that has happened to me... you're worried about a backlash. There will be people who will treat Harry and Meghan differently because they have spoken out. We've got to get comfortable with the uncomfortable."

Viewers were quick to react to the moment, with one writing: "Piers Morgan who thinks Meghan and Harry should put up with what the media are saying about them running away because he doesn’t like what the media was saying about him," while another added: "Men like Piers Morgan can't handle criticism. His colleague made one comment about his behaviour and he flew off the handle. But he expects Meghan Markle to take his relentless bullying on the chin and without complaint."

