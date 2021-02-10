Piers Morgan left red-faced after on-air mistake – watch The Good Morning Britain star didn't have a good start to the show…

Piers Morgan was left red-faced on Wednesday after he suffered an on-air blunder moments after the start of Good Morning Britain.

The TV star admitted he started the show in a bad mood as he thought members of the crew had messed up as he couldn't hear the directors in his ear.

However, he soon realised it was his own mistake as he had left his earpiece in his dressing room.

WATCH: Piers Morgan left red-faced after major blunder live on GMB

He said: "So I was about to do my big opening for the show, we're doing the headlines and everything else. Then I realised something was wrong because no one was giving me my cue from the gallery.

"I was about to launch into my usual 'What is wrong with these people? Why can't they be more professional?' - and then I realised I didn't have my earpiece in. I'd left it back in the make-up room."

Piers had left his earpiece in his dressing room

In the background, a crew member could be heard jokily telling Piers: "Good job, good job."

Seemingly oblivious to the remarks, Piers added: "Just to make things a lot easier, everybody, otherwise I'll be flying blind and nobody wants that."

His co-host Susanne Reid offered to get an earpiece for Piers before one appeared on the side of the desk. As he fixed it to his ear, Susanna joked: "Great drama for 6.32 in the morning."

But Piers wouldn't be himself if he didn't make a sarcastic joke about the incident.

Susanna joked about the early morning 'drama' caused by Piers

With his earpiece now firmly in place, he quipped: "Ok, we're reconnected! Unfortunately, I can now hear the director, that is the problem. Sort of preferred it without."

Piers' blunder comes after he publicly apologised to Elizabeth Hurley for branding her "thirsty" after she posted a risqué photograph of herself posing in nothing but a fur coat and white bikini bottoms.

"I just want to apologise to Elizabeth Hurley," Piers began. Very sorry because yesterday I called her thirsty as the moment the snow came out she took all her clothes off and ran outside and posed topless."

