Piers Morgan is being investigated by TV watchdog Ofcom after comments he made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The organisation received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Monday during ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Piers has been criticised for his dismissive comments about Meghan’s claims to have had issues with her mental health during the bombshell interview.

An Ofcom spokesperson said on Tuesday: "We have launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules."

Piers' comments were criticised by mental health charity Mind, who said in a tweet it was “disappointed and concerned” by his comments.

The organisation added: "It’s vital that, when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health, they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy."

Piers' investigation comes after he walked off the set of GMB on Tuesday morning following a row with his co-star, Alex Beresford.

Meghan revealed she suffered with suicidal thoughts

The pair had been discussing Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah, when Alex explained: "I understand that you don't like Meghan Markle, you've made it so clear a number of times on this programme.

"And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one before she cut you off, she's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since then? I don't think she has, but you continue to trash her."

Following this statement, Piers abruptly stood up and walked off, saying: "I'm done with this, sorry," as Alex told him: "You know what, that's pathetic...

"This is diabolical behaviour. I'm sorry but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit here and listen. [Yesterday's episode] was incredibly hard to watch."

Piers was criticised for his comments about Meghan on GMB

On Tuesday evening, the Queen broke her silence following the airing of Harry and Meghan’s interview on ITV on Monday night.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on behalf of the monarch, 94, it said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

