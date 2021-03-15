CBS shocks The Talk fans with surprising news after Sharon Osbourne controversy The Talk will take a short hiatus to conduct an internal investigation

The Talk will take a short hiatus to conduct an internal investigation into last week's heated on-screen argument with Sharon Osbourne.

The CBS show confirmed in a statement it will not air on Monday or Tuesday; the show usually airs at 2pm EST five days a week.

On Wednesday's episode, Sharon was left in tears as she was questioned about her reasons for defending Piers Morgan after he quit Good Morning Britain amid Meghan Markle controversy.

Piers, who has been accused of racism and sexism towards Meghan, has claimed he did not believe a word Meghan said during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, including her decision to reveal she had at times felt suicidal.

Sharon insisted her support did not make her a racist.

When co-hosts Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth attempted to explain how they felt unconscious racism was playing a role, and that it was important for "friends to hold a friend accountable," Sharon became argumentative.

The 68-year-old refused to listen to Sheryl and Elaine, and tried to explain why she felt Piers was being unfairly maligned.

Sharon was unable to compose herself even after they moved on

However, on Friday, the mom-of-three insisted she was "blindsided" by questions about Piers, and the long-time host claimed "this was the first time I was not involved with the planning of the segment" in her 11 years on the show.

Sharon alleged that she was asked if they could discuss her friendship with Piers, but that when she arrived on set "I say my piece and Sheryl [Underwood] turns around straight-faced, looks at me and is reading from a card with questions."

The debate came over Piers Morgan's treatment of Meghan Markle

"I was just so hurt, caught off guard and stunned by what I was being asked and not prepared," Sharon told Variety, claiming she felt like she was "in front of a firing squad."

