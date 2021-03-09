Sharon Osbourne left near tears on The Talk after heated Piers Morgan debate Sharon was asked to explain her reasoning for publicly supporting Piers

Sharon Osbourne almost broke down in tears on The Talk as she was asked to explain why she had defended Piers Morgan.

Sharon appeared on her CBS talk show on Wednesday and spoke of her reasons for defending Piers after he quit Good Morning Britain amid Meghan Markle controversy.

Piers later thanked her, tweeting: "When stuff like this happens, true friends run towards you, fake friends run away. I love Sharon Osbourne because she always stays true to herself.

"She knew she would get abused by the woke brigade for tweeting this - but did it anyway because it what she believes (sic)."

On Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, Piers stormed off set when Alex Beresford called him out for his words and actions, and questioned why he continued to go after the Duchess.

The journalist had previously claimed he did not believe a word Meghan said during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, including her decision to reveal she had at times felt suicidal.

On The Talk on Wednesday, Sharon was asked to explain her reasoning for publicly supporting Piers, who has been accused of racism and sexism towards Meghan.

Piers thanked Sharon for her support

She insisted it did not make her a racist, and when co-hosts Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth attempted to explain how they felt unconscious racism was playing a role, and that it was important for "friends to holds a friend accountable," Sharon became teary.

The emotional conversation cut to a commerical break, and when they returned with guest Lisa Vanderpump, Sharon was obviously close to tears.

Fans were quick to react, with one tweeting Elaine: "Today you were amazing during what looked like an emotional discussion.

"I felt the weight with which you measured your words, the awkwardness of having this discussion on National tv and the bravery to speak your truth."

Sharon was left near tears on The Talk

Another added: My goodness that was an emotional roller coaster! "

The debate came after Piers's co-host on the British show, Susanna Reid, opened Wednesday's show by addressing his decision to leave.

"A number of people, of course, will know the news. And many of you will not and will be surprised that Piers Morgan is not here this morning,” she stated.

"Now, Piers and I have disagreed on many things, and that dynamic was one of the things that viewers loved about the programme. He is, without doubt, an outspoken, challenging, opinionated, disruptive broadcaster. He has many critics and he has many fans.

Meghan Markle has launched a formal complaint against Piers

"You will know that I disagreed with him about Meghan Markle’s interview. He himself clarified his comments about her mental health on the show yesterday.

"There are many voices on GMB and everyone has their say. But now Piers has decided to leave the programme. Some of you may cheer, and others will boo.

"He has been my presenting partner, Monday to Wednesday, for more than five years, and during Brexit and the pandemic and other issues, he has been a voice for many of you, and a voice that many of you have railed against.

"It is certainly going to be very different. But shows go on. And so, on we go."

