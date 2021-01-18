The Talk’s Sharon Osbourne looks unrecognizable in epic family throwback video The Talk host shared the family video that is nearly 20 years old

Sharon Osbourne shared a hilarious, nearly 20 year old throwback clip from the Osbourne family video archives - and fans noticed Sharon looks different.

However, they also noted that husband Ozzy Osbourne's antics remain the same.

In the clip from their reality show days on The Osbournes, Sharon is busy navigating a business call, while Ozzy is hitting the button on a Little Richard bobble head doll sitting on her desk which sings "I Feel Good".

Ozzy playfully only hits the button for that "WHAHHH" scream at the beginning of the song. Repeatedly.

The video also notably shows that Sharon is taking her call on a landline phone with a spiral cord. Beyond the dated technology, her style and ensemble is circa 2000's but with that Osbourne twist. This Sharon looks very different from The Talk host we see every day on TV.

The Talk host has been spending more time at home with family

Fans in the comments reminisced about the family's reality show with some noting that next year will be The Osbourne's 20 year anniversary.

One fan commented "Classic Ozzy" while another chimed in "Iconic".

Another added "I think Sharon is the most beautiful classy lady ever… Ozzy is one lucky man". Fans were delighted to see the throwback video and to see Sharon sharing some old memories.

While daughter Kelly Osbourne is not featured in the clip, she has been teasing upcoming big news that Ozzy & Sharon are eager to share as well.

This past year has been a difficult one for the TV host who recovered from Coronavirus last month.

She opened up about her experience on The Talk earlier this month sharing: "I'm feeling really fine now, expect that I'm still really tired. I nod off at ridiculous times of the day."

"I'm good, you know I went through all the symptoms - headache, eye ache, body ache, dizziness, sickness, all of it," she explained of her battle with the disease.

"I still can't smell very much or taste very much," Sharon added.

Still, the host said earlier this month that she is very grateful: "There are people who have it much worse than I got it. I think I came out very lucky. I am very lucky."

Sharon was careful not to infect her rocker husband Ozzy when she contracted COVID-19

Sharon's diagnosis proved further challenging as she had to also protect her 72 year old Ozzy from being exposed to the virus as well.

Sharon was diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-December and hospitalized for her symptoms. After recovering enough to be released, she spent time away from home to make sure Ozzy didn't contract the illness.

