Sharon Osbourne makes statement after heated Piers Morgan debate on The Talk Sharon Osbourne insisted she was 'blindsided' by questions about Piers Morgan

Sharon Osbourne has insisted she was "blindsided" by questions about Piers Morgan on Wednesday's episode of The Talk.

The long-time host blamed network CBS and claimed "this was the first time I was not involved with the planning of the segment" in her 11 years on the show.

Sharon alleged that she was asked if they could discuss her friendship with Piers, but that when she arrived on set "I say my piece and Sheryl [Underwood] turns around straight-faced, looks at me and is reading from a card with questions."

"I was just so hurt, caught off guard and stunned by what I was being asked and not prepared," Sharon told Variety, claiming she felt like she was "in front of a firing squad."

On Wednesday's episode, Sharon was left in tears as she spoke of her reasons for defending Piers after he quit Good Morning Britain amid Meghan Markle controversy.

Piers has claimed he did not believe a word Meghan said during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, including her decision to reveal she had at times felt suicidal.

Sharon was unable to compose herself even after they moved on

Sharon was then asked to explain her reasoning for publicly supporting Piers, who has been accused of racism and sexism towards Meghan.

She insisted it did not make her a racist, and when co-hosts Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth attempted to explain how they felt unconscious racism was playing a role, and that it was important for "friends to hold a friend accountable," Sharon became teary.

The debate came over Piers Morgan's treatment of Meghan Markle

A day later she shared a statement, admitting that she was "truly sorry" if anyone felt let down by her words.

"I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over," she said.

Piers has since quit GMB

The debate came after Piers stormed off set of Good Morning Britain when Alex Beresford called him out for his words and actions, and questioned why he continued to go after the Duchess.

Piers has since quit the British morning show.

