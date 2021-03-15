Michelle Obama calls for 'forgiveness' after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview Harry and Meghan made a series of shocking allegations in the interview

Michelle Obama has called for "forgiveness" after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The former First Lady spoke of the turmoil the pair and the royal family may now be going through, and said there's "nothing more important than family."

"My hope is that, when I think about what they're going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time," the 57-year-old told Access Hollywood.

"Because there's nothing more important than family."

During the two-hour conversation, which aired in the US in early March and a day later on ITV in the UK on Monday, the pair opened up about the difficulties they faced during their time as senior royals, their lives in California, and expecting their second child.

In one surprising moment, The Duchess claimed that Prince Harry told her about a conversation with a family member where there were "concerns" over Archie's skin tone when he was born.

She said: "There was a conversation with Harry about [Archie's skin colour] what that would mean."

The pair made a series of shocking claims

She didn't say who was behind the conversation, adding: "I think that would be very damaging to them... but those were conversations the family had with him. It was really hard to see those as compartmentalised conversations."

Meghan also alleged that although the media claimed that she had made the Duchess of Cambridge cry after a difficult week in the lead-up to her wedding in 2018, it was in fact Kate who had made Meghan cry.

She added that Kate apologised to Meghan and bought her flowers afterwards.

In one heartbreaking moment, Meghan also admitted that she had such a difficult time that she "didn't want to be alive", and that when she asked for help she was told that it wouldn't be a good “look.”

She said: "It was a very real and frightening constant thought. I remember that he just cradled me, and I went to the institution and I said I needed to go somewhere and get help, and I was told that I couldn't, because it wouldn't be good for the institution."

The Queen later released a statement in response

In response, a statement released by Buckingham Palace on behalf of the monarch, 94, said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

When asked by reporters if the royal family was racist, Prince William said: "We are very much not a racist family."

