Michelle Obama makes surprising revelation about outspoken daughters Sasha and Malia The former First Lady opened up

Michelle Obama has hilariously revealed that she and her husband Barack Obama "can't get a word in" when they have dinner with their two daughters, Sasha and Malia.

Speaking on Good Morning America on Wednesday, the doting mother revealed: "If you sit around the dinner table, me and Barack, we can't get a word in edgewise and we like it like that." She added: "We want to hear their thoughts and their opinions, and that's where it begins."

Michelle ensured that her daughters enjoyed as normal an upbringing as possible during Barack Obama's eight years in the White House.

Opened up about Malia's first day of university at Harvard when speaking to People, Michelle said: "The most gratifying part of it all has been watching the girls enter their next phase of independence.

"Our role as parents is to raise self-sufficient, thoughtful, and compassionate individuals, and in order for them to fully embrace their own journeys, we have to be willing to let them go, so that they can grow on their own. That's the only way we can become more."

Both Malia and Sasha are incredibly independent and are both thriving at their respective universities. Malia is now in her final year at Harvard, while Sasha is at the University of Michigan.

What's more, Malia is set for a bright future after graduation, as it was recently revealed that the 22-year-old had landed a TV writing job alongside Donald Glover.

She has previously worked alongside famous faces in the industry during internships, including on the set of HBO's Girls alongside Lena Dunham.

