Michelle Obama reveals how COVID-19 changed her relationship with daughters The COVID-19 pandemic bought her closer with her two daughters Malia and Sasha

Michelle Obama has spoken about how the COVID-19 pandemic bought her closer with her two daughters Malia and Sasha.

Malia, a senior at Harvard, and Sasha, a sophomore at University of Michigan, both were forced to study at home in 2020 as colleges closed down across the country.

Now, Michelle has revealed that the girls "didn't come back into the house into the same set of rules, because I didn't want them to miss out on independence."

Michelle and Barack Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha

"They came back as young women and our conversations are more peer-oriented than they are mother-to-daughter," she said.

Michelle also admitted that she also saw it as an opportunity to "get some stolen moments back".

"Those recaptured moments have meant the world to us and I think they've made our relationships with our children even stronger," she told People magazine.

Michelle had previously revealed that she and her husband Barack Obama "can't get a word in" when they have dinner with their two daughters.

The pair lived in the White House for eight years

Speaking on Good Morning America, the doting mother hilariously admitted that "if you sit around the dinner table, me and Barack, we can't get a word in edgewise and we like it like that."

She added: "We want to hear their thoughts and their opinions, and that's where it begins."

Michelle ensured that her daughters enjoyed as normal an upbringing as possible during Barack Obama's eight years in the White House.

Malia landed a TV writing job alongside Donald Glover

Malia is now set for a bright future in TV after graduation, as it was recently revealed that the 22-year-old had landed a TV writing job alongside Donald Glover.

She has previously worked alongside famous faces in the industry during internships, including on the set of HBO's Girls alongside Lena Dunham.

