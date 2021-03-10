Malia Obama to have new starring role alongside famous family - details Lexi Underwood is set to play Malia Obama in The First Lady

Malia Obama has not only landed herself an impressive TV writing role, but will be portrayed in a star-studded new series, too!

The Harvard student will feature as one of the many characters in upcoming Showtime Anthropology series The First Lady, with Lexi Underwood playing the role of Michelle and Barack Obama's eldest daughter.

Lexi took to Instagram to share the exciting news on Tuesday, writing: "Sitting in so much gratitude. @michelleobama you and the entire Obama family are the epitome of excellence.

VIDEO: Meet the Obamas

"Malia, I am humbled and honored to tell your story. Thank you @violadavis @showtime & my phenomenal team @creativeartistsagency, Untitled Entertainment, & @independentpublicrelations for making my dreams come true!

"I can’t believe I get to work with so many incredible humans."

The First Lady will also see Viola Davis play Michelle, O. T. Fagbenie as Barack, while it has not yet been announced if Sasha Obama will also have a part in the show.

Malia Obama will be portrayed in upcoming show The First Lady

Other former first ladies will also be portrayed, with Betty Ford being played by Michelle Pfeiffer, and Eleanor Roosevelt portrayed by Gillian Anderson.

It was announced at the end of February that filming had begun in Georgia, and we can't wait for more information on the release date.

Michelle and Barack are notoriously private about their family life and during her husband's presidency the former FLOTUS did everything she could to make sure her children had normal lives.

Lexi Underwood will be playing Malia in the star-studded show

What's more, Michelle's mum, Marian Robinson, moved in with the family during these years to help raise Malia and Sasha, and Barack recently praised her for helping his daughters remain grounded.

"Marian didn't understand all the fuss. She was great to have around with the girls," the former President previously said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

He added: "Maybe one of my greatest successes, Michelle's greatest successes, in those eight years was raising these great girls, who don't have an attitude, don't feel entitled.

Michelle and Barack Obama with daughters Malia and Sasha

"But part of it is because of my mother-in-law. If she saw them acting bratty, she said, 'You guys haven't done anything. Why are you acting special? You're just here for the ride.'

"And they'd suddenly go, 'You're right, Grandma,'" he continued. "She was a huge blessing."

