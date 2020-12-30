Paul McCartney's epic £16.5million+ home is a tribute to The Beatles The star's house is full of colour and paintings of the band

Sir Paul McCartney lives in the home he bought in St John's Wood, London in 1965, just a stone's throw away from the famed Abbey Road Studios and the zebra crossing featured on The Beatles 11th album cover, and where he held his wedding reception with Nancy Shevell in 2011. The star bought the property for £40,000 but a neighbouring property recently went up for £16.5million, suggesting it has since skyrocketed in value. He has shared several photos inside over the years, showing plenty of colour and references to the band including framed photographs and instruments. Take a look.

Paul McCartney's hallway

Paul's home shared a snap of his hallway after it was decorated for his birthday in 2018. It has high ceilings and arched doorways as well as a curved staircase. Paul has added colour with a Pride painting of two multicoloured hearts, and a large bunch of flowers.

A similar painting featuring more multicoloured hearts hangs in another room, where Paul filmed a video. He also has a guitar positioned in one corner.

Paul McCartney's front door

Paul most recently shared an image taken at his front door. It's painted navy blue and the building is white. Paul had decorated it with an enormous wreath featuring various metallic baubles.

Paul McCartney's home recording studio

Back in 2019, Paul shared an image of himself at his 'magic piano' inside of his home recording studio. The instrument is painted with a kaleidoscopic pattern, while the room has cream walls and wooden furniture including side cupboards and bookshelves. Various paintings commemorating his time with The Beatles are mounted upon the wall.

Another image taken in the same room revealed that there is a retro white radiator, and white sash windows with matching shutters.

Paul McCartney's bathroom

Paul has a large white bath tub in his bathroom. It's framed with cream marble, and there is an arched window with white blinds, matching a white mirror.

Paul McCartney's Sussex home

As the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, Paul appeared from a space in his home in Rye, Sussex to perform for the One World Together At Home concert. It showed wooden cupboards with bright green and red panels.

