The Beatles star took to Instagram on Saturday to celebrate the couple's rescue dog, Rose, on Love Your Pet Day.

In the snap, Nancy affectionately rests her head on her husband's shoulder as they sit at the bottom of a staircase with their pooch in front of them.

WATCH: Paul McCartney receives royal honour alongside wife Nancy Shevell

Paul captioned the photo: "It's #LoveYourPetDay! Here are Paul and Nancy with their rescue dog, Rose. Photos taken from the #McCartneyIII artwork."

Fans loved the glimpse into Paul and Nancy's life, with one commenting: "A PERFECT LITTLE FAMILY!! I love you guys so much, wow." Another wrote: "What a beautiful photo of you both and your pet dog is gorgeous."

Paul and Nancy paid tribute to their pet dog Rose

In December, the former Beatle posted a sweet photo of his wife, whom he married in 2011, which accompanied a heart-melting message to mark their ninth wedding anniversary.

The iconic singer posted a beautiful photo of his other half, and Nancy could be seen smiling as she looked at the camera, wearing beautiful drop earrings and a pretty multi-coloured top.

But sweetest of all was Paul's heart-melting caption, which read: "Congratulations Nancy on our 9th Wedding Anniversary. Thanks for 9 beautiful years of marriage. You are my rock and roll, you are my A side and B side, you are my verse and chorus. I love you. Paul."

Paul and Nancy wed in 2011

Fans were understandably delighted by the post and many pointed out that they had tied the knot on the late John Lennon's birthday!

"Congrats. Oh, you married on John's birthday and it's the 9th anniversary today, wow, the magic," wrote one. Another added: "Omg they got married on Johns birthday," while a third wrote: "Wow, today is john’s birthday and Paul and Nancy's wedding anniversary."

