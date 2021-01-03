Paul McCartney and wife Nancy Shevell look so in love as they cuddle up on yacht The Beatles star is an old romantic!

Sir Paul McCartney is making the most of the new year by enjoying a romantic break with his wife, Nancy Shevell.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the couple enjoying the sun and sea in St Barts, and they are clearly as loved up as ever.

MORE: Paul McCartney's epic £16.5million+ home is a tribute to The Beatles

The 78-year-old, who donned white and blue swimming trunks, was spotted diving off the boat several times before enjoying a swim, while Nancy 61, leapt into the water wearing a navy one-piece swimsuit.

After enjoying the water for some time, the pair dried off and snuggled up close together on their yacht, with Paul appearing to show Nancy something on his phone.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Paul McCartney reveals stunning artwork inside private home

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2011, seemed to be having fun on their post-Christmas holiday as they laughed and smiled both in and out of the water.

SEE: John Lennon and Paul McCartney's sons just took a selfie together and they look exactly like their famous fathers

MORE: Paul McCartney shares special tribute to John Lennon on 'sad, sad day'

Last month, the former Beatle posted a rare photo of his wife which accompanied a heart-melting message.

The iconic singer posted a beautiful photo of his other half, and Nancy could be seen smiling as she looked at the camera, wearing beautiful drop earrings and a pretty multi-coloured top.

Paul and Nancy have been married for nine years

But sweetest of all was Paul's heart-melting caption, which read: "Congratulations Nancy on our 9th Wedding Anniversary. Thanks for 9 beautiful years of marriage. You are my rock and roll, you are my A side and B side, you are my verse and chorus. I love you. Paul."

Fans were understandably delighted by the post and took to the comment section to congratulate the famous pair.

Others were quick to point out that they had tied the knot on the late John Lennon's birthday!

"Congrats. Oh, you married on John's birthday and it's the 9th anniversary today, wow, the magic," wrote one.

Another added: "Omg they got married on Johns birthday," while a third wrote: "Wow, today is john’s birthday and Paul and Nancy's wedding anniversary."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.