The reason why Meghan Markle wanted son Archie to be a Prince Prince Harry and Meghan are due to become parents to a little girl this summer

The Duchess of Sussex has suggested it was her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's "birth right" to be a Prince and the decision not to give him a title went against convention.

During her extremely open chat with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night, Meghan expressed her shock at being told her son would not get security and the idea of him "not being safe" made her feel uneasy.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal baby's gender

The former actress, who is pregnant with her second child, explained she wanted her one-year-old son to have the title so he could have police protection. She also suggested that the decision was taken because of Archie's race.

Meghan shared her upset at the "idea of the first member of colour in this family, not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be".

"It's not their right to take it away," she stated, to which Oprah asked: "Do you think it's because of his race?"

Archie was born in May 2019

Meghan replied: "In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we (had) the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title. And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

When Prince Harry and Meghan's eldest child was born in May 2019, the couple chose not to use a title for their firstborn. Archie could have become Earl of Dumbarton – one of Harry's subsidiary titles – or have been Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, but instead he is known as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

He was not entitled to be a Prince because of rules set down by King George V more than 100 years ago. Although being a Prince or a Princess does not automatically mean royals have police protection as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's security is no longer paid for by the taxpayer.

The couple shared everything with Oprah on Sunday night photo credit - Harpo Productions - Joe Pugliese

Due to the nature of the Queen's long reign and extended family - her great-grandchildren - Archie is too far removed from the throne to be a Prince. However, he will be entitled to be an HRH or a Prince when his grandfather, Prince Charles, accedes to the throne.

In the US, the show was broadcast on Sunday evening on CBS. In the UK, CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry will be broadcast on Monday night at 9pm on ITV, and on ITV hub.

