Kristen Bell shares unexpected bikini selfie during epic adventure The Hollywood star was in a celebratory mood

Kristen Bell wished her friend a very happy birthday with a bikini selfie which none of her fans were expecting.

The Frozen star, 40, shared a snapshot alongside the birthday girl but they weren't sunning themselves on a beach in a tropical location… they were sitting on a bus.

Kristen and stylist, Nicole Chavez, looked to be on an adventure in a foreign country and appeared makeup-free and a little hot and bothered.

The actress captioned the series of photos, which included others of them in various far-flung destinations: "@nicolechavezstyle has been responsible for every LEWK I've ever had on a red carpet.

"She's a devastatingly talented stylist. We have travelled 9 countries together. She's goofy and kind and loyal and elegant.

"She once tried to tip me over while I was using a port-a-potty. I love you Nicole and I learn so much from you. I'm so happy to have you as a best friend. Happy birthday."

Kristen wished her best friend a happy birthday with some throwback photos

The O.C's Rachel Bilson also featured in some of the images and was seen posing in front of a waterfall with Kristen and Nicole too.

Nicole adored her famous friend's tribute and commented: "Ok I am now officially crying. Love you."

Kristen was clearly feeling nostalgic for her travels, with the COVID-19 lockdown having halted her travel plans.

Kristen shares two children with husband Dax Shepard

She recently opened up about the difficulties of parenting her two children, Lincoln, seven, and Delta, six, who she shares with her husband Dax Shepard, during the pandemic too.

Speaking during Yahoo's Reset Your Mindset: Pandemic Parenting live-stream, Kristen said: "Balancing work and parenting and online learning during the pandemic, and especially supporting mental health, it was really hard."

Although she added: "We explained [to the girls] what COVID was and why it exists and we told them everything really early on and we just reminded them that we're luckier than most people and we have to do what we can to help others during this time."

