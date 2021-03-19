Kristen Bell sparks huge reaction with new choppy bangs and glasses The Frozen star looked unrecognisable

Kristen Bell showed off a gorgeous new hairstyle on Thursday – and her fans almost didn't recognise her!

The Frozen star sparked a huge reaction from her Instagram followers after she posted a cute snap of herself sporting choppy bangs and large, round glasses.

Kristen's hair looks to have undergone a colour change too, with her now rocking an ombre effect of honey-toned highlights and bleached blonde ends.

The 40-year-old's new bangs work perfectly with her features thanks to the wispy middle and longer side sections which effortlessly blend into the rest of her hair.

Needless to say, her fans were blown away by her new look, with one raving: "THE BANGS LOOK SO GOOD. I LOVE YOU!"

A second admitted they didn't even realise the photo was of Kristen thanks to her new appearance. They wrote: "Omg I did not recognize you in this pic."

Kristen looks gorgeous with her new hairstyle

A third added: "This hair is so beautiful on u. (Well I mean u would like beautiful bald too lol)." A fourth said: "You rock your new hair."

Kristen didn't mention her fresh 'do in her picture caption, instead opting to share a powerful affirmation with her fans.

She wrote: "Good morning beautiful soul. You are wonderful. Whether today is [a] breeze, or heavy and rough, I'm rooting for you. You're the only you we've got, and you are enough. It's ridiculous how enough you are. Xo."

Kristen and Dax have been married since 2013

Kristen has been open about the challenges she - and millions of others - are facing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The star - who shares two daughters with husband, Dax Shepard - recently revealed the couple had a "little therapy brush-up" last year after being "caged in with each other" presented challenges.

She told People magazine: "Dax and I, when we started this pandemic, were at a point in our marriage where we definitely needed a little therapy brush-up."

